2013年 1月 31日

European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS Jan 31 European stock futures signalled losses at the open on Thursday, with shares set to dip for a second day in a row after data showed stalled U.S. economic growth and Saipem's profit warning sparked worries about the earnings season.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

