European stock index futures signal slight gains

PARIS Feb 4 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street and in Asia after U.S. macro data showed the world's biggest economy continues to recover.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.2 percent.

