European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS Feb 8 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, halting this week's slide as robust trade data from China boosts sentiment and eclipses simmering worries over the euro zone economic outlook.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.
