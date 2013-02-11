版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Europe stock futures signal slightly higher open

PARIS Feb 11 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, adding to the previous session's recovery rally, although the gains could be limited by simmering worries over Spain and Italy.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.

