European stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS Feb 12 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses as a lack of positive catalysts prompts investors to move to the sidelines.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2 percent.
