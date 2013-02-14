European stock index futures signal lower open

BRIEF-Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes
* Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes
PARIS Feb 14 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday, as data showing bigger-than-expected contractions in German and French economies rattle investors.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
* Cavco Industries announces planned acquisition of Lexington Homes
* Hanmi Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xerox announces expiration of offers to exchange outstanding notes