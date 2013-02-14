版本:
European stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS Feb 14 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Thursday, as data showing bigger-than-expected contractions in German and French economies rattle investors.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.

