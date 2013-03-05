版本:
European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, March 5 European stock index futures pointed to gains on Tuesday, with shares set to track rallies on Wall Street and in Asia where fresh assurances of accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve boosted appetite for risk.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent.

