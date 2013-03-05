European stock index futures signal early gains

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
PARIS, March 5 European stock index futures pointed to gains on Tuesday, with shares set to track rallies on Wall Street and in Asia where fresh assurances of accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve boosted appetite for risk.
At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.7 percent.
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.