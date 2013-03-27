版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 15:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, March 27 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with shares set to track a rally on Wall Street, as robust data on home prices and manufacturing fuelled optimism about the pace of the economic recovery.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.

