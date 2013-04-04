European stock index futures signal mixed open

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
PARIS, April 4 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Thursday following the previous session's sharp retreat, as investors awaited euro zone macro data set to confirm the region's economic downturn.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 were down 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent and for France's CAC up 0.3 percent.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.