版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 4日 星期四 14:06 BJT

European stock index futures signal mixed open

PARIS, April 4 European stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Thursday following the previous session's sharp retreat, as investors awaited euro zone macro data set to confirm the region's economic downturn.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 were down 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.2 percent and for France's CAC up 0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐