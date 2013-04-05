版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 5日 星期五

European stock index futures signal lower open

PARIS, April 5 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with stocks set to add to a sharp two-session slide, on mounting worries over the pace of the U.S. economic recovery ahead of monthly jobs data.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.3 percent.
