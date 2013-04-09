版本:
European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, April 9 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday as a solid start of the U.S. earnings season and benign Chinese inflation data lifted investor sentiment.

At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent.

