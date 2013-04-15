版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 14:05 BJT

European stock index futures signal flat to lower open

PARIS, April 15 European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Monday following the previous session's sell-off, although the pause could be short-lived as weaker-than-expected macro data from China fuels worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, for UK's FTSE 100 down 0.14 percent, for Germany's DAX down 0.04 percent and for France's CAC down 0.05 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐