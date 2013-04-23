版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 14:05 BJT

European stock index futures signal slight gains

PARIS, April 23 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, although gains could be limited by weak Chinese factory data and ahead of a snapshot of the euro zone manufacturing sector.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐