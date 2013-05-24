版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 14:05 BJT

Europe stock futures signal bounce after sell-off

PARIS May 24 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Friday as bargain hunters move in following the previous session's sharp sell-off.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.5 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐