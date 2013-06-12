版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 12日 星期三 14:01 BJT

European stock index futures signal further losses

PARIS, June 12 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, as worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures kept investors on edge.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent.

