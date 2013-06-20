European stock index futures signal sharp losses

BRIEF-Royalty North announces private placement financing
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
PARIS, June 20 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus measures later this year.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.3-1.6 percent.
* Red Oak Partners Reports 7.15 pct stake in Educational Development Corp as of April 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2opBytE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Changes to water down strict local content rules on equipment to extract deep sea oil could help Brazil's government earn 31 billion reais ($9.9 billion) worth of royalties and other revenue sources between 2020 and 2025, state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.