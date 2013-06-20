版本:
European stock index futures signal sharp losses

PARIS, June 20 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus measures later this year.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.3-1.6 percent.
