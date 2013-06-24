European stock index futures signal lower open

BRIEF-Sidoti & Co files for withdrawal of IPO plans
* Sidoti and Co files for withdrawal of IPO plans - SEC filing
PARIS, June 24 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses, as investors fretted about the prospect of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus and worries over China's banking sector.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.9 percent.
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir deal (Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter