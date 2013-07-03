European stock index futures signal early losses

BRIEF-Upland Software says joined Twilio partner program
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
PARIS, July 3 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to track sharp losses in Asia after downbeat Chinese macro data and on worries over mounting political tensions in Egypt.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.5-0.6 percent.
* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cytokinetics announces start of second cohort in phase 2 clinical trial of CK-2127107 in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: