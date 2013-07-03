版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 3日 星期三 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal early losses

PARIS, July 3 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, with shares set to track sharp losses in Asia after downbeat Chinese macro data and on worries over mounting political tensions in Egypt.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.5-0.6 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐