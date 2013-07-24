版本:
European stock index futures signal steady open

PARIS, July 24 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, after strong results from Apple and as investors bet European manufacturing and services PMI surveys due in the morning will show a slight improvement.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.2 percent.
