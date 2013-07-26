版本:
European stock index futures signal early gains

PARIS, July 26 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with stocks set to rise towards eight-week highs hit earlier in the week, with mergers and acquisitions activity in the media sector lifting sentiment.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent.
