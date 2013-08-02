版本:
Europe stock index futures signal gains ahead of U.S. payrolls

PARIS Aug 2 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with shares set to extend the previous session's sharp rally, as investors bet U.S. jobs figures will add to recent data signalling an improvement in economic activity.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent.
