Futures signal lower open for European stocks

LONDON Nov 21 European stock futures pointed to a fall for equities for a third straight session on Monday, with political wrangling in the euro zone and an apparent failure of a U.S. Congressional committee to agree to cut deficit seen hurting sentiment.

By 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.7 to 1 percent lower.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

