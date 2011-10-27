European shares extend gains on debt deal

FRANKFURT Oct 27 European shares extended gains
on Thursday as investors applauded a deal European leaders and
banks struck to draw a line under the euro zone's spiraling debt
problems.
"The deal agreed is something the market can certainly work
with for now and politicians basically gave the market what it
needed," said Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX
Capital.
By 1054 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 3 percent at 1,013.49 points,
extending earlier gains.
The index is on track for a fifth straight week of gains and
the biggest monthly rise in more than two years, but is still
down 10 percent this year.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 2.5
percent, Germany's DAX gained 4.49 percent while
Italy's FTSE MIB climbed 4.5 percent.
