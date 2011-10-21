European shares extend gains on debt hopes

LONDON Oct 21 European shares extended gains on Friday, as investor sentiment was driven by various degree of optimism that policymakers would make progress on a solution to the euro zone debt crisis in the coming days.

At 1138 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.6 percent at 969.36 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 2.7 percent.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 extended losses in a choppy trading session to a low of 135.08, down 35 ticks on the day.

