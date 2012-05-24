版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 18:09 BJT

European shares gain as sell-off attracts buyers

LONDON May 24 European shares rose on Thursday as investors snapped up bargains after steep falls a day earlier, although regional data showing some deterioration in economic activity and concerns about Greece's exit from the euro kept stocks vulnerable.

At 1005 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 981.40 points after slipping 2.2 percent in the previous session.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐