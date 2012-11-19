European equities extend gains as Wall Street rises

BRIEF-Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 19 The pan-European FTSEurofirst stocks index extended gains to 2 percent on Monday, getting a fresh boost from a strong rise on Wall Street and stronger than expected U.S. housing data.
By 1545 GMT, the index was up 2 percent at 1,089.20 , building a rally sparked by signs of progress over the weekend in U.S. negotiatons to avoid a debt crisis.
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering