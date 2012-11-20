European shares turn higher before meeting on Greece

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
LONDON Nov 20 European equities turned higher in late session trade on Tuesday, with traders saying inverstors were covering short positions before an expected euro zone approval of the next aid tranche for Greece.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,094.09 points by 1529 GMT, while EuroSTOXX 50 added 0.5 percent .
S&P 500 also trimmed losses, briefly turning flat, and adding to a less downbeat tone in Europe.
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.