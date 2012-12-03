RPT-Shares, euro hit highs on Spain bank aid request

LONDON Dec 3 European shares and the euro
climbed to new highs on Monday and German Bund futures pared
losses after Spain formally asked for European funds to
recapitalise its banking sector.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.8 percent at 1,127.82 points at 1301 GMT after rising
to 1,127.87, the highest level since July 2011.
The euro rose to a fresh six-week high against the dollar
of $1.3075 from $1.3045 after Spain made the request.
German Bund futures pared losses to last trade 50
ticks lower on the day at 142.29, having traded as low as 142.07
before the announcement.
"It was really only a matter of time before the ... request
came," said Michael Hewson, senior analyst at CMC Markets.
"Obviously it's positive news, there's nothing negative
coming out so in the absence of negative news I think the bias
is definitely to the upside."