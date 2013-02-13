European shares extend gains, FTSE at 5-year peak

LONDON Feb 13 European shares extended gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday, bolstered by a strong open on Wall Street and with Britain's FTSE 100 getting a technical push up after breaking above its 2013 highs.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,167.22 points by 1443 GMT.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent at 6,373.71 points, testing levels not seen since early 2008 and breaking above the previous peak of 6,354.46 set at the end of January.