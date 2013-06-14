European shares extend gains after weak U.S. data

LONDON, June 14 European shares extended gains
in late trade on Friday, taking cues from a stronger showing on
Wall Street and reassured by a series of weak U.S. economic
releases which allayed concerns about an early easing of
stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,181.21 points
by 1406 GMT, hitting session highs after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys pointed to weaker than
expected consumer sentiment, following on from a below-forecast
reading on industrial production earlier in the session.