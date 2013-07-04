版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 21:01 BJT

European shares extend gains as ECB says stimulus exit distant

LONDON, July 4 European shares extended gains on Thursday, after ECB President Mario Draghi said the exit from the European Central Bank's stimulus programme was a very distant prospect.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.4 percent at 1,177.94 points by 1258 GMT, building on earlier gains made after Draghi flagged the possibility of lower interest rates in the future.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐