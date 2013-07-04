European shares extend gains as ECB says stimulus exit distant

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, July 4 European shares extended gains on Thursday, after ECB President Mario Draghi said the exit from the European Central Bank's stimulus programme was a very distant prospect.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.4 percent at 1,177.94 points by 1258 GMT, building on earlier gains made after Draghi flagged the possibility of lower interest rates in the future.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.