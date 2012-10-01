European shares extend gains in technical rally

LONDON Oct 1 European equities extended gains on Monday, starting the new quarter with a bounce off three-week lows, with investors taking advantage of price dips to increase their trading positions.

At 0845 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 1,100.35 points after falling 1.3 percent on Friday to close the week down 2.7 percent. It rebounded from its 50-day moving average at 1,092 points, which provided a strong technical support.