European shares spike higher ahead of U.S. data

LONDON Oct 5 European equity markets extended
gains in mid-session trade on Friday, with investors squaring
positions ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the session,
where risks are seen skewed to the upside.
Markets have been positioning for a possible upside surprise
to the 1230 GMT release, following a strong employment report
from the U.S. private sector earlier in the week.
"Looks like typical short-overing ahead of the numbers and
the weekend in general. Wouldn't be too surprising if the
numbers would turn out better than expected so close to the
(U.S. presidential) elections," said Markus Huber, senior
trader at ETX Capital.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.9 percent at 1,109.82
points by 1202 GMT.