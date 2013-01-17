Europe shares rise on gains in retail, health stocks

LONDON Jan 17 European shares pared back earlier losses to trade in positive territory on Thursday, boosted by gains at French supermarket retailer Carrefour and at healthcare stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had spent much of the morning session in negative territory, was up by 0.2 percent to 1,161.96 points by around midday.

French group Carrefour added some of the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index as it rose 8.1 percent after posting fourth-quarter sales figures.