RPT-Greek stock market falls sharply after elections

LONDON May 7 Greece's benchmark stock index fell by more than 7 percent in early morning trading on Monday, after the country's main parties failed to win enough votes to form a ruling coalition following elections on Sunday. (ID:nL5E8G700B)

The Athens bourse was down 7.7 percent at 636.67 points by 0736 GMT, while the Greek banking index slumped by more than 19 percent, although early trading volumes were very thin.