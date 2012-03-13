European shares hit 7-mth high, German bonds fall

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
LONDON, March 13 European shares climbed to their highest in more than seven months on Tuesday, as encouraging data from Germany and the United States signaled a recovery in the global economy, boosting appetitie for riskier assets to the detriment of bonds.
At 1445 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.4 percent at 1,092.10 points, the highest since early August of 2011.
German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 138.36, down 51 ticks on the day.
U.S. retail sales figures came in slightly better than expected, while German analyst and investor sentiment rebounded to its highest level since June 2010.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.