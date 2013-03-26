版本:
European shares near session highs, miners firm

LONDON, March 26 European shares rose on Tuesday, trading near session highs, as investors snapped up shares in large multinationals such as miners, heartened by data showing continued gradual improvement in the U.S. economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,188.81 by 1441 GMT, mirroring gains on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones industrial average ahead 0.6 percent.

Data showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in February, suggesting factory activity continued to expand at a moderate pace, even though a gauge of planned business spending slipped after surging the previous month.
