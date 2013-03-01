版本:
European shares briefly turn positive in early trade

LONDON, March 1 European shares briefly turned positive in jittery early trade on Friday as investors weighed some solid corporate numbers and a strong print on Spanish data against looming U.S. budget cuts and weak Chinese numbers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 hit a session high of 1,172.57 points before dipping back into the red, to trade down 0.1 percent at 1,170.65 points by 0827 GMT.

"The market is open for a pullback, but as soon as it goes lower everyone just scrambles back in to buy," said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
