European shares extend gains on data, technicals

* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent; gains for 3rd straight day
* Mining, chemical shares feature among top gainers
* Technical factors, economic data support market
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 15 European equities drifted higher
on Monday, adding to sharp gains in the previous session as
economic numbers revived hopes that the global economic recovery
could remain on track, while firmer metals prices prompted
investors to buy mining stocks.
The market also witnessed some technical buying as key stock
indexes had become oversold following a heavy sell-off in the
past two weeks, analysts said.
However, lingering concerns about the ability of European
policymakers to effectively handle the euro zone debt situation
and prevent the crisis from spreading to some other countries
such as Spain and Italy forced investors to stay cautious.
Miners featured among the top gainers, tracking a rise in
key base metals prices on hopes of improving demand for raw
materials. The mining index rose 0.8 percent, while BHP
Billiton rose 1.2 percent.
At 0850 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 971.76 points. The index
surged 3.7 percent on Friday, helped by strong U.S. retail sales
figures. Data on Monday showing Japan's GDP shrank less than
expected in the second quarter also improved sentiment.
"If America is not as weak as had been suggested, and we now
get a bit of rebound out of Japan, then that's something to go
forward," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.
"The markets have been technically very oversold and on that
basis alone, they are due for a period of remission from the
selling. Although there are a lot of concerns about the way in
which earnings are going to go, the results on balance have been
quite good."
Analysts said the stock market was expected to see a pause
in the downtrend or even witness a short-term technical rally
after suffering heavily in the past two weeks, during which time
key European indexes plunged to two-year lows.
The Euro STOXX 50 , the euro zone's blue chip
index, was up 1 percent at 2,329.71 points. Analysts said
important pivot points for the index were 2,352 and 2,437 -- its
38.2-percent and 50-percent retracements from the July-August
sell-off.
"Especially the latter is important to watch as it is also
near the gap on the daily candlestick chart at 2,412, which was
filled but not closed during more than three sessions, making
that area a strong resistance," said Dmytro Bondar, technical
analyst at RBS.
"Unless the price manages to close above the 2,412 level, I
would expect further declines in the price action when the
correction ends. Important levels on the downside include 2,246,
2,077 and 1,907."
WELL PLACED
JPMorgan said equity markets, oversold after the recent
"flash crash", would provide good opportunities for those
willing to look beyond current extreme volatility.
European corporates well placed to benefit, and which hold
an "overweight" rating by JPMorgan, included BASF (BASFn.DE),
which rose 1.8 percent, helping the European chemical sector
to gain 1.4 percent.
Analysts said equities were set to remain choppy as a lot of
people were away on summer holidays. Markets in Austria, Greece
and Italy were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
"I would probably look for more stability to come at the end
of the month when most people are back from holidays. In the
meantime, you will find that people buy defensive stocks such as
utilities, food and healthcare," said the head of investment
dealing at a fund that manages about $80 billion.
Investors stayed cautious following various comments and
suggestions from policymakers to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis, which has hurt equities, especially European banking
stocks that are exposed to the region.
"The chief worry is still very much focussed on Europe.
The markets are not really getting the kind of message that
should be coming from the leaders who are supposed to be
offering some kind of guidance and should be quite assertive in
dealing with the situation," Lenhoff said.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne said some kind of
fiscal union may now be needed for the 17-member euro area,
while the head of Germany's leading export association urged the
leaders of Germany and France to agree at a meeting in Paris on
Tuesday to issue joint euro zone bonds, an idea that Berlin has
strongly opposed until now. .
Among individual movers, Aker Drilling spiked 98
percent on news the world top oil drilling contractor Transocean
is to pay $1.43 billion for Aker, almost double the
market price, to boost its presence in Norway and at the
high-tech end of the industry.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
