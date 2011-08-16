European shares snap 3-day rise on growth worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends flat
* France, Germany say no plan to issue euro zone bond
* Germany, euro zone Q2 GDP miss expectations
* Fitch affirms U.S. AAA credit rating
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 16 European shares pared heavy early
losses to close flat after mixed data from Europe and the United
States, with investors cautiously awaiting the outcome of a
meeting between France's President and Germanys' Chancellor on
Europe's debt crisis.
After the market closed, France's Nicolas Sarkozy said there
was no need to increase the size of the euro zone's bailout fund
or create a new "euro bond" to ease the region's problems.
U.S. indices, trading at the time of the news conference,
fell on the news, potentially heralding losses when European
markets reopen on Wednesday.
Sluggish GDP data from core European economies had seen the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fall as
low as 951.03, before closing down 0.09 point at 969.16 points.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, grew 0.1 percent in the
second quarter, while euro zone growth slowed to 0.2 percent.
"(This indicates) that the impact of the ongoing sovereign
debt crisis on confidence and financial austerity measures are
increasingly dragging on the European economy," Colin
Cieszynski, market analyst at CMC Markets Canada, said.
German truckmaker MAN and automaker BMW
fell 3.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, on concerns over
the outlook for growth.
Austerity measures weighed on Italian utilities such as Snam
Rete Gas and electricity grid operator Terna ,
which traded around four times their 30-day average volume and
fell 9.9 percent and 13.6 percent respectively, after Italy
increased taxes on the energy sector.
UBS analysts said they expected the tax rise to cut 6
percent off Enel's earnings per share and the
extension to network companies, which were not covered by the
tax before, to hurt Snam's and Terna's EPS by 13 percent.
The euro spent most of the day in negative territory against
the dollar as traders speculated that recent growth data and
government struggles to keep a lid on the debt problems could
force the European Central Bank into rethinking its interest
rate strategy.
"This (German growth) brings the question of viability of
Germany being able to be more involved in the EU bail out to
support weaker economies and that the ECB may have to look to
reverse recent rate hikes," Atif Latif, Director of Trading
Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell as the
European Central Bank continued to buy the countries' debt to
stop the Europe's crisis spreading. The support also lifted
Italian banks which led a marginally stronger banking sector.
The decision by Fitch Ratings to affirm its AAA credit
rating for the United States combined with stronger than
expected industrial output data from the world's biggest economy
to ease some recession fears by the European close.
TECH BOOST
There was brighter news in the tech sector with companies
such as chip designer ARM Holdings and telecom gear
maker Alcatel-Lucent up 1 percent and 2.4 percent
respectively, while Nokia rose 5.1 percent, following
Google's takeover of handset maker Motorola Mobility
on Monday.
Broker Merchant Securities said the $12.5 billion takeover
by Google would raise the opportunity for faster product
innovation from rivals that will continue to drive the adoption
of smart-phones and cellular connected tablet personal
computers.
Gold-related equities like Fresnillo and Randgold
, up 3.6 percent and 4.1 percent, were again sought after
as a proxy for the precious metal which remains near its
all-time high as investors, unconvinced over the global growth
outlook, bought into its safe haven qualities.
BofA Merrill Lynch monthly fund management survey showed
European investor sentiment has sharply fallen, with the
readings of economic growth and corporate earnings outlook
dropping to levels not seen since March 2009, but this could
prompt a rally in equity markets.
"While this mirrors moves in other regions -- notably the
U.S. -- sentiment in Europe is now much the worst of any region
and this looks overdone, potentially setting the stage for an
equity rebound, particularly viewed together with the high cash
levels seen in the global survey, which have triggered our
contrarian buy rule," Merrill Lynch wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Dan Lalor)
