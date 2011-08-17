European shares slide as EU meeting disappoints

* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent
* Finanical services firms fall on tax proposal
* Flight from risk as proposals fail to address debt crisis
* Carlsberg hit as Q2 profits disappoint
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 17 Financial services stocks bore
the brunt of selling as the FTSEurofirst fell on Wednesday in
response to proposals set out by French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel aimed at tackling
the euro zone debt crisis.
At 1048 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 964.80 points.
"The meeting was a significant disappointment in terms of
resolving the European sovereign debt crisis," Jimmy Yates, head
of equities at CMC Markets, said.
"It felt like two parties protecting their own interests or
underestimating the severity of the situation, rather than
addressing the broader problem conclusively."
Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE, London Stock Exchange Group
and NYSE Euronext shares traded in Paris fell
up to 6 percent as Sarkozy and Merkel unveiled a plan to tax
financial transactions.
UBS analysts said the tax -- often known as a Tobin tax
after economist James Tobin who first suggested the measure in
the early 1970s -- could have significant consequences for
volumes, citing the example of Sweden in the 1990s where such a
tax resulted in an 85 percent fall in volumes.
"Assuming that the proposed tax would be based on the
existing EC proposal, i.e a tax of 10bps for shares and bonds
and 1bps on notional of derivatives, (this) would increase
trading costs by 10 to 20 fold," UBS said.
Analysts said the UK, with its huge financial services
sector, would be worst hit and the most unlikely to back the
proposal.
London-listed interdealer broker ICAP fell 4.0
percent on concerns the tax would hit its earnings and
spread-betting firm IG Group shed 5.0 percent.
Natixis strategists said the tax in Sweden led to almost
half of equity trades move to London by 1990 and was abandoned a
year later as the loss in terms of business almost offset the
gains.
Ireland, a major centre for funds administration in Europe,
said it would insist that any such tax apply to the entire
European Union rather than just euro zone members.
GROWTH CONCERNS LINGER
France and Germany also unveiled a plan for closer euro zone
integration, but stopped short of raising the size of the
region's rescue fund, rejecting for now the idea of a common
eurozone bond and doing little to quell the rising worry over
the growth outlook.
"I think the broad thrust of what they came up with is
fiscally contractionary, which is driving quite a bit of the
move in stocks," Cormac Leech, banks analyst at Canaccord
Genuity said, citing the call for fiscally-adjusted balanced
budgets for euro zone members as the region struggles to
maintain growth.
In a sign the Bank of England sees the economic outlook
worsening, its minutes showed two policymakers had backed down
from their argument to raise interest rates, while others
considered another round of quantitative easing.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.8
percent, Germany's DAX index was down 1.1 percent and
France's CAC 40 eased 0.1 percent.
Recent volatile markets and the lack of visibility on the
economic outlook have resulted in investors heavily punishing
companies that report poor earnings or a weak outlook.
Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), which traded almost four times its
average 30-day volume, lost 14 percent and hit the lowest level
since February 2010 after the Danish brewer posted a drop in
second-quarter profit and more than halved its full-year growth
prospects.
Swiss dental implant makers Nobel Biocare and
Strauman Holdings fell 3.4 and 3.7 percent
respectively, after Morgan Stanley cut its ratings on the two
stocks to "underweight".
And Swisscom AG shed 1.7 percent as Credit Suisse
downgraded its rating and earnings forecasts on the Swiss phone
company, citing growth concerns.
Investors, however, have been strongly rewarding companies
that have managed to beat expectations, with shares of Danish
wind turbine maker Vestas surging 22.3 percent in heavy
volume.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Holmes)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................