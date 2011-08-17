Wall St strength gives leg-up to European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.3 pct higher

* Low valuations seen offering buying opportunities

* Drugmakers, miners feature among top gainers

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 17 European equities closed at their highest in almost two weeks on Wednesday, as investors switched their focus to company earnings and cheap equity valuations after disappointment at a Franco-German summit had led to losses earlier in the session.

Strong gains on Wall Street after Target unveiled higher quarterly profit and Staples raised its profit outlook, helped to improve sentiment, with investors returning to grab beaten-down stocks.

U.S. shares rose about 1 percent before paring gains.

The European market was choppy, amplified by low volume as many traders and investors were on summer holidays.

Volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares was just 78 percent of its 90-day daily average. On the FTSE 100 index it was just 76 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3 percent firmer at 971.87, its highest close since Aug. 5.

It had earlier fallen to a low of 955.94 as a summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to calm investor jitters over the euro zone debt crisis.

"Volatility remains the fundamental theme. But there is still a lot to be positive about, given where valuations are and as balance sheets look very healthy and companies are awash with cash," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.

"Valuations are on single-digit multiples in many developed markets and create a good, long-term opportunity."

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe 600 index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7, the lowest since early 2009, against a 10-year average of 13.3.

Drugmakers featured among the top gainers after sharp declines in the previous two weeks.

The sector index , still down more than 7 percent this month, was up 1.1 percent.

Sanofi rose 2.8 percent after Deutsche Bank ranked the French drugmaker among 25 European "quality names" that provide good value for investors following a sell-off.

Miners were also in demand, with the sector index rising 0.9 percent, as key base metals prices rose on buying interest from Asia and on a weaker dollar.

UNDER PRESSURE

Ben Hauzenberger, fund manager at Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, which manages 60 billion Swiss francs ($75.7 billion), said equities had dropped so much in recent weeks that the scope of falling sharply on negative news was limited, and investors were looking for some excuse to jump back.

Stock exchange operators fell after Sarkozy and Merkel unexpectedly unveiled a plan for a Europe-wide tax on financial transactions.

Germany's co-operative banking association said any such tax -- often known as a Tobin tax after economist James Tobin, who first suggested one in the early 1970s -- would fail to bring stability to markets if it only operated in the euro zone.

Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE and London Stock Exchange Group fell 5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

"This would ... increase operating environment uncertainty for an already nervous capital markets' investor base," RBS said in a note. "It also risks slowing economic growth as future investment by banks is more likely to go outside the euro zone."

Banks fell 1.1 percent to feature among the heaviest fallers.

Analysts said the UK, with its huge financial services sector, would be worst hit and the most unlikely to back the proposal. London-listed interdealer broker ICAP fell 3.7 percent on concerns the tax would hit its earnings. Spread-betting firm IG Group also shed 3.7 percent.

Among individual movers, Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), which saw volume of 800 percent of its average 90-day figure, lost 17.5 percent after the Danish brewer posted a drop in second-quarter profit and more than halved its full-year growth prospects.

