European shares fall on global growth fears

* FTSEurofirst down 1.4 percent
* Morgan Stanley cuts euro area growth forecasts
* Holcim slides on Q2 profits miss
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 18 European shares fell sharply on
Thursday as a downbeat sales outlook from a U.S. tech bellwether
Dell, fiscal tightening pressure in China and global growth
downgrades inflamed investor fears over stalling economic
recovery.
At 0815 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.4 percent at 958.21 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 1.5 percent at 2,295.97 points.
"At the start of the week, we were expecting a selloff and
it hadn't materialised, with people selectively putting money
into a few stocks keeping the froth alive, and so I think it is
overdue," the head of institutional trading at a UK-based
investment bank, said.
In the United States on Wednesday, Dell's sales gloom fanned
worries weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third
quarter, prompting a lacklustre close on Wall Street.
China's benchmark stock index fell 1.6 percent on
Thursday, as a rise in central bank bill yields sparked worries
over a potential interest rate rise, which is seen as crimping
appetite from the world's fastest growing economy.
Separately, Deutsche Bank cut its projection for China GDP
growth to 8.9 percent for 2011 from 9.1 percent and to 8.3
percent for 2012 from 8.6 percent, largely reflecting the
downgrade in export outlook due to slower growth in the United
States and Europe.
Adding to the concerns over economic outlook, analysts at
Morgan Stanley became the latest to cut their macro growth
forecasts, traders said.
Citing a note from the broker, traders said Morgan Stanley
cut its GDP forecasts for the euro area by a full percentage
point over 2011/12 and expects GDP growth to average only 0.5
percent next year.
Reflecting the macro challenges at the corporate level,
Swiss cement maker Holcim was the biggest faller
across all sectors, sliding 7.3 percent after it reported
forecast-lagging second-quarter results, hit by a strong Swiss
franc and raw materials costs.
Vallourec shed 3.2 percent as Goldman Sachs
downgrades its rating on the maker of seamless industrial tubes
for the energy sector to "neutral" and cuts its earnings
forecasts by up to 47 percent between 2011 and 2013.
"These are periods when profits fall by 10 percent or more.
Our analysis suggests the probability of a global profits
collapse is rising but low," said Robert Buckland, analyst at
Citigroup, adding he believes a recovery in stock prices is the
most likely outcome from here as a corporate profits recession
is unlikely.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1.3
percent, Germany's DAX index down 1.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 1.5 percent.
"I think we need to get the (FTSE) down to around 5,000. The
world's slowing down; unemployment rates are going through the
roof, all the leading indicators in the U.S. are suggesting
times are tough and you've got to rerate the market
accordingly," said the head of institutional trading at a
UK-based investment bank.
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.6, against a 10-year average of more than
13.
Investors fled to safe haven areas such as gold as
they looked to take defensive positions in the face of macro
economic difficulties.
The Swiss franc remained near recent highs although
weakened against the dollar on hopes the Swiss central bank
would take further steps to cool the currency's recent surge.
(Additional Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David
Cowell)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................