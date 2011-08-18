European shares tumble on global growth worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 4 percent on growth worries
* German index loses most
* Automobile, banks among top sector fallers
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 18 European equities fell heavily on
Thursday, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. weekly jobless
claims added to worries about the strength of recovery in the
world's biggest economy.
German shares the lost most, with traders citing the effects
of a short-selling ban on financial stocks in other parts of
Europe.
Germany's blue-chip index was down 5.4 percent on
fears that a short-selling ban on financial shares and related
financial instruments in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium
announced last week had pushed investors towards futures and
options on the DAX, excluded from the short-selling ban.
Traders cited investor uncertainty and confusion on whether
they can roll their Euro STOXX 50 futures hedge into
Friday's expiry, and whether this constitutes a fresh "short"
position or not.
"This morning everyone is talking about a 'fat finger' in
the DAX futures. However, we don't agree," a trader said.
"We believe this was a new short position. 15,000 contracts
traded over a 2 minute span this morning taking the futures down
2.9 percent."
The trader also cited news that Austria was joining Finland
in asking Greece for collateral in exchange for emergency loans.
Auto shares , down 6 percent, featured among the
worst performers on worries a slowdown in the global economy
would dent vehicle demand. Fiat fell 8.9 percent,
following disappointing sales news from one of its key markets,
Brazil.
At 1354 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 4 percent at 932.87 points, and had hit
a low of 930.50. The index is down more than 20 percent from a
mid-February peak.
The banking sector, exposed to the euro zone debt crisis,
was also sharply lower.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 5.9
percent. Heavyweight fallers included Barclays
and Societe Generale , down 9.4 and 8.7
percent respectively. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was down 6
percent.
Investors with a negative view on the outlook for the
European stock market can't sell futures or put options on
indexes that include banking shares covered by the short selling
ban such as the Euro STOXX 50 and the CAC ,
but they can do it on the DAX derivatives.
"(A) DAX hedge is the next best I suppose and it is getting
hit today," a German trader says.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected last week, according to a government report.
A Morgan Stanley note saying the global economy was
dangerously close to recession added to the gloomy outlook for
shares.
Citigroup analysts said GDP forecasts were in the process of
coming down to levels consistent with sluggish growth, but not a
global recession.
Wall Street was lower in early trade. The Dow Jones ,
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down between 3
and 4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson, Blaise Robinson and
Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Erica Billingham)
