European shares near 2-year lows

By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 19 European shares approached
two-year lows on Friday, extending the previous session's
plunge, on fears that major economies are heading for recession
and that policymakers have no answer to the euro zone debt
crisis.
At 0815 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 2.7 percent at 899.86 points, having
gone as low as 890.74, just above the two-year low of 888.11 hit
on Aug. 9.
The decline follows a 4.8 percent tumble on Thursday, its
biggest one-day fall since March 2009, on a raft of gloomy U.S.
economic data and concerns over short-term funding stress on
European banks.
The index has lost more than 16 percent in August.
Stocks fell across the board, and the banking sector,
exposed to the euro zone debt crisis, was among the hardest hit.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was down 3 percent.
It is down more than 31 percent in 2011.
Barclays and Lloyds fell 6.2 and 8.8
percent, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 5.5 percent.
Some European banks are being forced to pay more for access
to short-term U.S. dollar loans as fresh fears surface over the
euro-zone fiscal crisis spreading through the financial sector.
"Concerns about double dip have increased enormously after
the U.S. Philly Fed yesterday," said Daniel McCormack, equity
strategist at Macquarie.
"Equity markets are starting to look decidedly cheap on
cosmetic multiples. We're looking at rock-bottom valuations. But
markets can still go down, as earnings estimates get cut and the
PE stays the same. There are significant earnings cuts to come."
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 8.7, against a 10-year average of more than
13.
Energy companies fell, as crude prices slipped on a weaker
demand outlook. BP and Total fell 2.9 and 2.7
percent.
"The market is discounting a recession, but I would say
they're wrong," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at
Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.
"Some stocks have been driven down to ridiculous levels."
On banks, however, he sounded a note of caution.
"European governments are guaranteeing European banks, but
if the governments are not stable themselves, that means the
banks aren't stable."
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 2
percent; Germany's DAX fell 3.4 percent and France's
CAC40 fell 2.7 percent.
Spain's IBEX fell 3 percent. Spain will announce
further austerity measures on Friday aimed at fending off debt
market attacks.
Earlier this week, new Franco-German proposals to boost
fiscal convergence in the euro zone failed to convince investors
the bloc's debt crisis was closer to being solved.
SAFE HAVEN
Gold hit a record high above $1,860 an ounce, as
investors put their cash into the safe haven asset on concerns
about the economic outlook.
But mining stocks fell, with copper prices having fallen 2
percent on Thursday.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 3.5
percent.
Autonomy Corp , however, soared 75 percent, after
Hewlett-Packard Co said it would buy the British
software company for as much as $11.7 billion.
Other tech stocks to rise included ARM Holdings , up
2 percent, and Software , up 3.6 percent.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
