Europe shares extend sell-off as recession looms

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.4 pct

* DAX on track for biggest monthly loss ever

* Tech shares up as Autonomy soars on HP takeover

By Harro ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 European shares flirted with two-year lows on Friday, extending the previous session's sharp sell-off, as fears of a global recession and a short-funding crunch for regional banks intensified.

At 1115 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.4 percent at 902.65 points, having gone as low as 890.74, just above the two-year low of 888.11 hit on Aug. 9.

"The market is very concerned about the deteriorating outlook for global growth in general and the United States in particular," said Marcus Svedberg, chief economist at East Capital, which has 5 billion euros ($7.2 billion) under management.

Fears of recession gathered pace as JPMorgan economists lowered their estimates for economic growth in the United States, following a similar move by Morgan Stanley.

"There is a danger that forecasters may be behind the curve, though, as has been the case at turnings points previously, suggested by economic activity data in the United States and elsewhere," Svedberg added.

Stocks fell across the board, and the banking sector, highly exposed to the euro zone debt crisis, was among the hardest hit. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was down 2.9 percent. It is down almost 32 percent in 2011.

Lloyds and KBC Groep fell 5.8 and 5.5 percent, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 5 percent.

Some European banks are being forced to pay more for access to short-term U.S. dollar loans as fresh fears surface over the euro-zone fiscal crisis spreading through the financial sector.

The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index was the only sector showing gains, up 1.3 percent, boosted by Autonomy Corp , which soared 75 percent, after Hewlett-Packard Co said it would buy the British software company for as much as $11.7 billion.

CHEAPNESS VS RISK

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 8.7, against a 10-year average of more than 13.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 2.2 percent, France's CAC40 fell 2.1 percent, and Germany's DAX fell 3.9 percent.

The German blue-chip index hit a 21-month low at 5,345.36 points, a level not seen since November 2009.

After showing months of resilience, the German index is down 24 percent this month and could record its biggest monthly drop since its launch in 1998, breaking a September 2002 record when the index lost 25.5 percent.

"It proves that European investors are turning to the German market (for short-selling) as (other European) domestic markets are unattractive due to regulatory obstacles," said Stefan de Schutter at Frankfurt-based Alpha Trading.

Last week short-selling was banned on financial shares and related financial instruments by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

Trading volumes in the German blue-chip index were high, with almost 120 percent of the 90-day daily average by midday.

Europe's main investor fear gauge, the VDAX-NEW volatility index , jumped 18 percent, hovering near 2 1/2 year highs, signalling a sharp rise in investors' risk aversion.

