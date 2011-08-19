European shares end torrid week firmly in the red

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 1.7 pct on day, 6 pct on week
* On track for record monthly drop, has shed 16 pct in Aug
* Global growth, sovereign crisis, bank funding fears drive
move
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 19 European shares ended Friday and
the week firmly in the red after global growth, sovereign debt
and bank funding concerns led a broad-based flight from equity
market risk and helped push an index of leading lenders to a
fresh two-year low.
Banks fell from the open, hit the low and remained
under the cosh throughout, with rising borrowing costs the
latest problem to hit the battered sector as it grapples with a
regional debt crisis.
Persistent concern over the handling of the crisis,
particularly the lack of political unity, and the region's
piecemeal short-selling ban also contributed to the sector
slide, traders said.
UK and German banks, not covered by a ban, were among the
worst hit, with Lloyds Banking Group down 4.8 percent
and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) off 2.7 percent, although other
continental heavyweights such as Santander also fell.
The day's fall was "a continuation of the same two themes:
concern over the prospects for world growth and concern over the
stability of the euro zone", Alan Brown, chief investment
officer at Schroders, which manages $329 billon, said.
"As often happens at times of great uncertainty, natural
value buyers will often sit on the sidelines rather than try to
catch the proverbial falling knife. Thin August markets compound
the problem," he wrote in a note.
The slide was still not enough to tempt bargain hunters,
Markus Huber, head of sales at ETX Capital said, because "many
who have jumped into the market on previous occasions when there
was a major sell-off have been severely burned".
Falls for other peripheral euro zone lenders, including KBC
, down 3.9 percent, pushed the regional index
down 3 percent and, in a sign of just how far it has fallen in
recent weeks, its combined market capitalisation is now less
than U.S. tech firm Apple Inc .
Chalking up a fourth straight week of declines -- and down 6
percent this week -- the FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
down 1.7 percent at 909.79 points.
It is now down 16 percent this month -- on track for its
biggest monthly drop since being launched in 1999 -- and 19
percent this year.
Investor flight from assets perceived as more risky was also
visible in the Euro STOXX Volatility index rising 0.3
percent to a near two-and-a-half-year high, as well as fresh
inflows into gold, the Swiss franc and core-Europe government
bonds.
GROWTH CONCERNS
Among the worst hit of regional indexes was Spain's IBEX 35
, down 2.1 percent by the close, weighed by Madrid's
announcement of fresh austerity cuts, albeit with some tax
measures to try and stimulate growth.
Elsewhere, concern about growth was evident in a report by
JPMorgan, which became the latest bank to lower its U.S. growth
forecasts, a feeling also reflected at the corporate level, with
Fiat Industrial hit by a Goldman Sachs downgrade.
The stock led blue-chip fallers across the region and ended
down 6.4 percent, just off a record low, in heavy volume nearly
two-and-a-half times the 90-day daily average.
Bucking the downwards trend and propping up the STOXX Europe
600 Tech index , one of two sector gainers, was Autonomy
, up a chunky 72 percent after an $11.7 billion takeover
bid from U.S. firm Hewlett-Packard .
As a result of the recent sharp sell-off in European
equities, the price-earnings ratio of the STOXX Europe 600
has a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of just
8.7, against a 10-year average of more than 13.
"The market today is pricing no growth in earnings into
perpetuity," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI valuations team
at Deutsche Bank, said. "Clearly the market does not believe in
the current earnings forecasts, or the forecasts for next year."
(Additional reporting by Josie Cox in Frankfurt and Dominic Lau
in London; Editing by David Hulmes; Graphic by Scott Barber)
