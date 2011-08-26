European stocks fall ahead of Bernanke speech

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.5 pct
* Low volumes ahead of Bernanke
* Short-sell ban, ECB bond buy talk lift banks
* RBS upbeat on Italian banks
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 26 European shares fell on Friday,
ahead of an eagerly awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke that may indicate what he will do to
revive the struggling U.S. economy.
At 1136 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.5 percent at 911.56 points, with
volumes low at less than 28 percent of the 90-day average.
The index has lost more than 18 percent in 2011. Investors
have cut their exposure to risky assets such as stocks following
an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the United States
losing its triple-A credit rating and weak economic data from
major economies that have sparked concern they may go back into
recession.
"Bernanke will make it very clear that he will do whatever
is needed to support economic growth, but I doubt he will say
there will be further QE," said Heino Ruland, strategist at
Ruland Research, in Frankfurt.
For equities to rise, said Ruland, "we need to see hard
economic facts confirming that the sentiment is wrong, then we
might have a turnaround in markets, but otherwise there's too
much uncertainty".
In a broad market sell-off, Germany's DAX was among
the worst hit, down 2 percent.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell 3.3 percent and chemicals
heavyweight BASF (BASFn.DE) fell 2.7 percent.
"There are some people betting on the euro breaking up,
buying bunds and selling equities. Whether they're right or not
is another matter," Ruland said.
Traders cited the effects of the extension of a short
selling ban on financial stocks in other countries as
instrumental in supporting their shares.
After the close on Thursday, Italy, France, Spain and
Belgium extended their short-selling bans in a bid to stop the
recent slump in bank stocks, but hinted the curbs could be
lifted by October.
Some stocks were also lifted by market talk that the
European Central Bank was buying bonds of peripheral countries
again to calm fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
The fall in equities has created buying opportunities, say
some strategists.
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9, against a 10-year average of 13.3.
European banks are down more than 31 percent in
2011.
"The sharp fall in Italian bank stocks ytd implies more
limited potential for valuation downside from current market
levels," Royal Bank of Scotland said in a note.
Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit rose 0.4
and 1.7 percent respectively. Both banks are down about 40
percent this year as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to
engulf Italy.
RBS cautioned: "We see the prospects for economic growth in
Italy (and Europe) as materially reduced and, regardless of the
final policy solution to the crisis, long-term deleverage will
have to occur in the system."
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.7 percent
and France's CAC40 fell 1 percent.
STIMULUS HOPES
Bernanke's remarks at a meeting of central bankers, due at
1400 GMT, will be widely watched by financial markets hoping for
some indication the Fed is prepared to step in to support an
economic recovery that appears at risk of stalling.
Bernanke, however, is unlikely to announce a third round of
Fed bond buying. The Fed has already bought $2.3 trillion in
longer-term securities -- a policy known as quantitative easing.
Its most recent program, dubbed QE2, ended in June.
Economic data confirmed a bleak economic backdrop for
equities in Europe. Britain's economy grew at just 0.2 percent
in the second quarter of this year as manufacturing output
dropped, official data showed on Friday, confirming last month's
first estimate.
The Spanish economy grew at a slower pace in the second
quarter than the first, fuelling concerns Spain could go back
into recession if the euro zone economy continues to worsen.
Technical analysts were cautious on the prospects for
equities.
"This has been a technical rebound, but there's also a
strong regulation dimension to this recovery," said Vincent
Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat. "Authorities wanted to
stop the bleeding at all costs with the ban, but will it really
work?"
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 1 percent, adding to the previous session's losses. The
index's chart has formed a triangle pattern over the past three
weeks, and the exit of the triangle in the next few sessions
will set the tone for the next big move, TradingSat's Ganne
said.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)
