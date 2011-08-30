Britain's FTSE pushes European share index higher

* FTSEurofirst ends up 1 percent

* Britain's FTSE plays catch up after holiday

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Aug 30 European shares rose on Tuesday, led by a rally in British equities playing catch-up after a holiday, though volume was low and other euro zone markets fell as weak demand at an Italian bond auction and a slump in U.S. consumer data weighed.

The British market -- Europe's largest -- underpinned a rise in a key European benchmark index. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1 percent at 940.02, while the FTSE 100 index gained 2.7 percent.

British banks were one of the main performers on the upside. Royal Bank of Scotland was the top riser, up 8 percent after a Deutsche Bank upgrade to "buy" from "hold".

Barclays which is Deutsche Bank's top pick was also a high mover, up 6.7 percent.

British banks also got a boost from Monday's positive sector sentiment, when the European Commission said further bank recapitalisation was not needed.

Banks in the euro zone peripheries, however, were among the biggest fallers, with Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo down 2 percent and UBI Banca 2.6 percent lower after an Italian bond auction drew weak demand.

"The negative has been the Italian bond auction, which is a concern," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.

"It shows a lack of action by the European politicians to try and resolve the issue."

Greek banks were down 6.7 percent as investors took profits following a 29 percent rally in the previous session sparked by a merger between Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT.

Volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 was low at 76 percent of its 90-day average, and trade was choppy. The index trimmed gains mid-afternoon following a survey which showed U.S August consumer confidence data dropped to a two-year low, only to recover in late afternoon trade.

The index has dropped 15 percent since July 22 as worries intensified about global growth after a stalemate in the U.S. debt ceiling talks led to the country losing its top credit rating in early August.

Investors were hoping minutes of the the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee Aug. 9 meeting due after the European market close would provide clues on policy options that could be used to support a spluttering recovery.

"There could be a sense to which policy options the FOMC might endorse," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.

"There might be strong opposition against QE3 after three members objected to interest rates (being kept near zero until 2013)." (Editing by Dan Lalor)

