European shares close higher after torrid month

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 2.9 pct

* Bouygues jumps after share buyback

* Worst monthly performance since Oct 2008

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Aug 31 European shares ended higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would support the fragile recovery with fresh stimulus measures, but that did not prevent shares recording their worst monthly drop since October 2008.

Stocks were given a boost by the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus hopes after minutes from the Fed's Aug. 9 meeting revealed some officials had pressed for a more aggressive plan.

"Any further stimulus is going to produce a positive response in the market," said Bill Dinning, head of investment strategy at Aegon Asset Management in Edinburgh, which has 48.8 billion pounds ($79.4 billion) under management.

Mining stocks, whose performance is highly correlated to economic growth, featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 4.1 percent.

The mining index has dropped 19.5 percent since July as concerns have escalated about a slowdown in economic growth and fears have grown the United States could fall into recession after a slew of weak economic data and a credit downgrade.

Bouygues jumped 15.8 percent to become the top riser in Europe in volume seven fold its 90-day daily average after the French conglomerate announced a share buyback following a recent slump in its share price.

Merger and acquisition talk lifted shares in Smith & Nephew , up 4.9 percent in volume three times its 90-day daily average to make it one of the top movers on the FTSE 100 index .

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 2.9 percent at 967.09 points, but fell 10.6 percent for the month - its worst monthly performance since October 2008, just after the Lehman Brothers collapse.

The index extended gains in afternoon trade after U.S. factory activity data and U.S. Chicago PMI figures showed there was still growth in the sectors, suggesting the United States would avoid slipping into recession.

"The market is dominated by the macro data and highly sensitive to any good news on the economy and the U.S. PMI data and U.S. factory orders were better than expected," Bob Parker, senior adviser at Credit Suisse, said.

U.S. private sector jobs data, which is seen as precursor to the all important Friday's non-farm payroll data also helped ease worries that growth is stalling after it came in largely in-line with expectations.

The index pushed above a key resistance level, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement or 941.36 points from its recent July-August sell-off, with the next resistance level seen at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement or 974.3.

WORRIES AHEAD

The sharp falls have wiped more than $750 billion off share values and volumes have been high.

August which is traditionally a quiet month, with many fund managers and traders on holiday, has seen the highest trading turnover in almost three years.

A Reuters poll of 17 Europe-based asset management firms showed fund managers cut positions in equities and raised cash, with a typical balanced portfolio only holding 41.2 percent in August compared to 47.0 percent in July.

There were signs the tough economic environment were taking its toll on company earnings.

L'Oreal was down 1.6 percent to feature in the bottom performers list after it said trading in Western Europe was becoming difficult to predict as worries about a slowdown in consumer demand have grown.

"It is a trading rally in what remains a challenging environment, the growth rate is still slow and this could lead to earnings downgrades," Dinning said. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................